WAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match between Western Australia and Victoria:

In the 23rd match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Western Australia will fight a battle with Victoria. WACA Ground in Perth will host the game between the two sides from 07:30 AM IST on March 23, Wednesday.

Western Australia are third in the standings with two losses and two wins from six league games. They are coming into the Wednesday game after a tie game with New South Wales. Cameron Bancroft was the star performer for Western Australia as he slammed 117 runs in the first innings.

On the other hand, Victoria are topping the table with three wins from six games. The team is yet to lose a game as their remaining three games ended in a draw. Victoria defeated Tasmania in their most recent Sheffield Shield game by two wickets. Travis Dean earned the man of the match award for his team as he scored 146 and 47 runs across two innings.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Western Australia and Victoria; here is everything you need to know:

WAU vs VCT Telecast

Western Australia vs Victoria game will not telecast in India

WAU vs VCT Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021/22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAU vs VCT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 07:30 AM IST from March 23 to March 26.

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shaun Marsh

Vice-Captain - Nic Maddinson

Suggested Playing XI for WAU vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Travis Dean, Jake Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Will Pucovski, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly

WAU vs VCT Probable XIs:

Western Australia: Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Hardie, D Arcy Short, Matthew Kelly, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Sam Whiteman, Lance Morris

Victoria: Travis Dean, Peter Handscomb(c), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sam Harper(w), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Cameron McClure, Will Pucovski

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here