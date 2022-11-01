Wayne Parnell talks about imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's famous zen celebration

The iconic ‘zen’ or the ‘peace of mind’ celebration once again became a talking point on social media after South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell performed it during the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday. The 33-year-old South Africa cricketer has now opened up on this special celebration style. Interestingly, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was first seen performing this particular style of celebration after scoring a winner against Premier League football club Everton last month.

Parnell revealed that he has always been a big fan of Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar’s dedication and determination always inspired to him to produce a better performance on the field.

“The celebration obviously comes from Ronaldo. I have always been a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan and obviously a Manchester United fan as well. And obviously, he’s been going through a little bit of a tough time recently. But one thing I always like is his resilience and that’s something I have always taken on his word. Like never say die attitude and always wanting to put on performances for the team," Parnell said in a video posted on Cricket South Africa’s official Instagram page.

Coming back to the match, Parnell dismissed Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav in the 19th over of the match. After picking up the crucial wicket in the penultimate over, Parnell heaved a sigh of relief and closed his eyes with both his palms placed on the chest.

Surya’s blistering knock of 68 guided India to a competitive total of 133. Parnell scalped three wickets in the game and conceded just 15 runs after completing his four overs. Parnell claimed the wickets of Surya, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin.

During the run chase, David Miller and Aiden Markram forged a solid partnership of 76 to successfully reach the target with two balls to spare.

With two wins from three matches, the Temba Bavuma-led side currently occupy the top spot in Group 2. The Proteas will be up against Pakistan as they will be in action at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday in their next Super 12 encounter. South Africa’s final group-stage encounter is scheduled to be against the Netherlands on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval.

