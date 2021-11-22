WBBL 2021: Jemma Barsby goes ambidextrous in an incredible over – watch

The Melbourne Stars Women signed off the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 season on high with a massive nine-wicket victory against final-bound Adelaide Strikers Women on Sunday. The high scoring fixture had several highlights, but Strikers’ all-rounder Jemma Barsby’s ambidextrous bowling effort in a single over tops the list.

Earlier in the match, the Strikers, led by Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Katie Mack and Madeline Penna were the batting stars for the team as the pair added an unbroken 118 in 12 overs for the fourth wicket after their team lost three wickets at 57 under eight overs. Mack top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 67 balls which included 13 fours, while Penna scored a 31-ball fifty with a six. Their unbroken partnership resulted in a total of 175/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing the competitive total, the captain Meg Lanning along with opener Elyse Villani added 119 for the first wicket. Lanning reached 50 from 39 balls before Megan Schutt dismissed her. However, Villani and Annabel Sutherland (27 not out) stitched an unbroken stand of 62 off 29 balls. Villani reached 94 with the boundary that levelled the scores and then got to ger maiden WBBL ton with a match-winning six.

It was during the run chase when Barsby showed off her ambidextrous skills by switching between right-arm off spin and left-arm finger spin when bowling to Villani and Lanning. While, the star all-rounder didn’t manage to pick any wickets in her two over spell, but her bowling skills was the other highlight of the match.

WBBL’s official Twitter handle posted a side-by-side video of both her deliveries, in which she can be seen bowling right-arm to Villani and left-arm to Lanning.

Although the Strikers lost their final league stage match of the ongoing tournament, they have already made their way to the playoffs. The team will now go up against the Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator clash, scheduled on Wednesday, November 24. The winner of this fixture will play against the Melbourne Renegades Women in the Challenger, the following day and the winner of this fixture will go into the final against the Perth Scorchers Women, on Saturday.

