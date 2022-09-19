'Always Wanted Variety in Our Attack': Rohit Sharma Names 'Very Smart Guy' of India's Bowling Unit

Arshdeep Singh – the Indian fast bowler who hogged all the limelight of this universe for dropping a crucial catch, in a high-voltage game against Pakistan. It’s been more than a week since his on-field mistake made him face the wrath of angry Indian cricket fans. The Asia Cup is over, and the Indian team has moved on and is focusing on their next assignment, 3 T20Is against Australia, but the discussion around Arshdeep doesn’t seem to be vanishing soon.

The 22-year-old was massively backed by the management and teammates, and even secured his spot for the upcoming T20 World Cup down under. Though skipper Rohit Sharma was agitated when the catch was dropped, he was the first one who extended his support to Arshdeep. During the post-match presser, the former said it was normal to make mistakes under pressure.

Once again, Rohit had Arshdeep’s back while speaking with media personnel ahead of the first T20I against Australia. The Indian skipper termed the pacer a smart bowler and praised the way he nailed yorkers under extreme pressure.

“The way Arshdeep bowled was very impressive. The way he landed yorkers under extreme pressure in his first year of international cricket, is not easy. He is a very smart guy and keeps things simple. We needed a left-arm seamer, and he has done well in IPL and then he came here (into the India team) and has done well," said Rohit.

“We always wanted variety in our attack and we have that now," he added.

Rohit further said his team will continue with their attacking approach with the bat, something which has given them results in bilateral series wins and made it clear that if the approach doesn’t come off on a particular day, then they have a plan in hand.

“We will continue to play like that. Because that is something we spoke clearly right at the beginning, and everyone’s quite comfortable with that. At the same time, we know our second line of defence, what is it if we are in trouble? We spend a lot of time talking about these things. Guys are very clear: If we are three for 50 or 50 for no loss, how we need to go about our business in batting, we are very clear on that and have been discussed on a length," Rohit said.

