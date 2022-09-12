'We Are Humans, Made Mistakes': Mohammad Rizwan Disappointed After Defeat in Asia Cup Final

Mohammad Rizwan admitted Pakistan committed mistakes during the final of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Sunday that eventually cost them the trophy. Pakistan dropped two catches - one that of Bhanuka Rajapaksa on 46 who then struck an unbeaten 71 - and then left it too late in the chase of 171 with the contest slipping away from them.

Rizwan too came under criticism for allowing the run-rate to climb up to a level from where it nearly became impossible for other Pakistan batters to keep up to the asking rate. Rizwan scored 55 off 49 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 32 off 31.

However, much before that, they allowed Sri Lanka to recover from the depths of 58/5 to post a challenging total.

“We made mistakes but we are also human," Rizwan said after the match. “We played well throughout the tournament. Today we lost the momentum in the first innings. In T20 cricket, whichever team has better momentum during the break has the advantage."

One of the features of this tournament has been that the team’s who have won the toss, have more often than not gone on to win the matches. However, Sunday turned out to be different.

Rizwan though stated that any team thinking about toss making the difference don’t deserve to be champions and congratulated Sri Lanka for lifting the title.

“I think if any team thinks about toss, then they are not a champion team. Sri Lanka were that today, they didn’t think of toss. And then they hurt us for our mistakes. They deserved to be champions," he said.

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood said they had the confidence despite a poor record in the lead up to the tournament.

“There was a confidence that the team had a talent. We just needed a method really. We worked hard and the results are showing. It was one of the reasons why we could set and defend - plan was there," he said.

