A day after Viacom18 bagged the digital rights of IPL for the next five years, Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said that the company aims to produce a world-class IPL coverage and wants to take it to every household in India. Reacting for the first time after the e-auction, Mrs Ambani said that IPL personifies the best in India and the tournament will reach every household in the country which is currently undergoing a digital revolution.

IPL Media Rights Fetches INR 48,390 crore, Viacom18 Bags Digital Rights

“Sports entertain us, inspire us and bring us together. Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league. Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the joyful experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are - in every part of our country and around the world" said Nita Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Ltd.

IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Viacom18’s Big Digital Play

Viacom18 acquired the rights to digitally stream Indian Premier League matches in the Indian sub-continent for the seasons from 2023 to 2027. It also won the India digital rights for a special package of 18 games per season. Globally, Viacom18 won television as well as digital rights in three out of five international territories, including major cricketing nations.

Viacom18 paid INR 20,500 crore (INR 50 crore per match for 410 games) for package B (Digital Rights), while Package C was bought at INR 3,273 crore (INR 33.24 per match for 98 games).

After bagging a slew of sporting rights in soccer (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue1), badminton, tennis and basketball (NBA), this is the first major foray of Viacom18 into cricket. The IPL rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting destinations in the country.

The packages have been acquired for the following rights fee:

S No Rights Package Rights Fee per match (Rs crore) 1. Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights Package 50.00 2. Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights Special Package 33.24 International Territories: 3. Grouping A (Australia, NZ, Singapore, Caribbean) 0.30 4. Grouping C (South Africa, Sub Saharan Africa) 0.65 5. Grouping D (UK, Ireland, Continental Europe) 0.50

