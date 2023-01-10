'We Cannot Get Him Out Like That': Rohit Sharma on Withdrawing Appeal to Get Dasun Shanaka Out at Non-Striker's End

Rohit Sharma heaped praises on Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka for his marvellous knock and said that India didn’t want to get him out through a ‘non-striker run-out’ dismissal in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Shanaka remained unbeaten on 108 in the mammoth 374-run chase but India had a chance to stop him from scoring his century.

It was the final over of the match when Team India was in total control of the game when Mohammed Shami dislodged Shanaka’s bails on the non-striker’s end while bowling his fourth delivery. The umpire referred it to the third umpire but Rohit had a small discussion with Shami and decided to withdraw the appeal.

Rohit said that the Indian team didn’t think of getting Shanaka out like that as he was batting brilliantly on 98.

“I had no idea Shami did that (run-out), he was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, India registered a crucial 67-run victory over the visitors to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit was impressed with India’s batting performances but thought that the bowler could’ve done a bit better while defending a massive target.

“We started off well with the bat, it was a great effort from all batters. The platform was set for all the batters, I thought we could have bowled better," he added.

However, the Indian skipper also admitted that the conditions weren’t very easy for the bowlers to bowl under light as the dew was also there in the second innings.

“Don’t want to be too critical, as the conditions were not easy. It wasn’t easy to bowl under the lights especially when dew comes in. Everyone needs to come to the party if you want to win, but we bowled well upfront," Rohit said.

The swashbuckling opener further talked about the dropped catches in the match and said that India will work on that area.

“You got to be in the game to take those half chances. You are not going to have a perfect game always, there are certain areas to work on as a group. All the eleven members need to put an effort collectively," he added.

