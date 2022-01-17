'We Can't lose Virat The Batsman': Here's Why Ex-India Captain Says Kohli Needs to 'Give Up His Ego'

Cricket pundits have been expressing their views ever since Virat Kohli decided to step relinquish Test captaincy. On Saturday, he made the announcement through a lengthy social media post in which he stated that everything has to come to a halt at some point in time. The cricket fraternity lauded Kohli’s for his stellar captaincy record in Test cricket. Legendary former all-rounder and skipper Kapil Dev also joined the bandwagon.

Kapil congratulated Kohli for an illustrious stint but also underlined the pressure due to captaincy mounted upon the latter. The 33-year-old had had a struggling 2021 in which he managed to score only 536 runs from 11 Tests, averaging 28.21.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Kapil said, “I welcome Virat’s decision to quit the Test captaincy. He was going through a rough time ever since he gave up the T20 captaincy. He has looked tense in recent times, appeared to be under a lot of pressure. So, giving up the captaincy was an option in order to play freely. He opted for that."

“He is a mature man. I am sure he must have thought hard before taking this important decision. Maybe, he wasn’t enjoying the captaincy. We have to support him and wish him luck," he added.

As Kohli is set to play under some other player who would replace him as captain, Kapil explained the matter citing examples from his playing days. He recalled how batting great Sunil Gavaskar played under him while Kapil himself was captained by the likes of Srikkanth and Azharuddin.

“Even Sunil Gavaskar played under me. I played under K Srikkanth and Azharuddin. I had no ego. Virat will have to give up his ego and play under a young cricketer. This will help him and Indian cricket. Virat should guide the new captain, new players. We cannot lose Virat, the batsman…no way," concluded Kapil.

While Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility of the team in the limited-overs, it’s yet to be seen who gets the opportunity to carry forward the legacy of Kohli in Tests.

