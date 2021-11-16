'We Can’t Take Them Lightly': India Spinner Getting Ready to Take on New Zealand in Test Series

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is confident that Team India will be ready for New Zealand as both teams lock horns later this month in a two-match Test series. The red-ball series between India and New Zealand will kick off on November 25 after the conclusion of the T20I series.

Axar stressed that India will have the upper hand going into this series as they will have the home advantage. In a conversation with Sportstar, the left-arm spinner also pointed out that the New Zealand team is more comfortable playing on the seaming conditions compared to spin-friendly pitches in India and despite having a clear advantage, they will not take their oppositions lightly.

“I will try to perform as well as I’d done during the Test series at home against England. It will be a good series against New Zealand. They perform better in seaming conditions than in pitches favouring spin. That will be challenging for them; we have the home advantage," Axar told Sportstar.

“At the same time, they’re playing really well in both red-ball and white-ball formats – they defeated us in the World Test Championship final – and therefore we can’t take them lightly. We have to be ready with our plans," he added.

They were beaten in the final of the 2019 fifty overs World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup finals at the hands of England and Australia, respectively. They have also won the maiden World Test Championship trophy by defeating India in the final earlier this year.

When he was asked about his experience bowling alongside the spin wizard of India Ravichandran Ashwin, the 27-year-old said that they “discuss strategies and game plans" when bowling with each other.

“Ashwin and I are different types of bowlers, and wrist-spinner Mishy bhai is different as well. Physically we don’t compare our bowling with each other. Our roles and styles are different. Ashwin gives the ball a bit of flight, I like to deliver it fast. But when we practice, we discuss strategies and game plans, or basically, hone the mindset required for success. The mindset to bowl is what I’ve learnt from them – how to bowl in a given situation, etc," Axar said.

Axar had earned a lot of praises for his performance in Test cricket in the last 12 months. He made his Test debut for India during the country’s four-match home Test series against England. He scalped 27 wickets from three Tests in the said tournament.

