'We Do What The Captain and Coaches Tell Us', Says Arshdeep Singh On His Role Clarity

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh credited head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma for his performance in the T20Is. He said, coach and captain provided him with the clarity of role in the national team.

“The talk is to be adaptable. We have to do whatever the demand of the wicket and the team is. We do what the captain and coaches tell us. Credit to them for the clarity they have given me," quoted Singh.

The speedster said that he doesn’t try and complicate things a whole lot. Rather, he prefers keeping things simple and sticking to his process.

“It feels really good and feel grateful to represent my country. Tried to keep things simple. As Rahul Dravid sir says we are a processed based teams so I stick with my process. I don’t try to think much about other things during the bowling," he said.

“I don’t know what my greatest asset is but keeping things simple and focusing on process helps me. The way the captains back the youngsters, and the feel of the dressing room is very nice. Youngsters and seniors feel the same. Helps as a youngster to come in and repeat what you do with your IPL and state teams," he added.

The left-arm seamer was picked from Indian Premier league (IPL)2022. He played for four seasons for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. His consistency with yorkers and staying calm in death overs, caught selectors eyes.

He was then taken for both England and West Indies tour. During his appearances in the five T20Is against the Caribbean tour, he displayed his exceptional bowling skills as he picked up a total of seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.58 with a three-wicket haul to his name. For his role against the Windies, he also got awarded with the ‘Player of the Series’ award .

While he mentioned the role of Dravid and Sharma in giving shape to his position in the team, he also lauded his father for motivating him and constantly supporting him to better his performance with every match of his career.

“My mentor and my competition is my dad, he is very economical and bowling well," he stated.

The 23-year-old is however yet to make his debut in the ODI and Test format but has already impressed everyone in the T20Is. It is now to be seen whether the youngster will make upto Asia Cup and T20 World Cup squad or not.

