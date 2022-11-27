'We Don't Have Enough All-rounders And Part-time Options': Wasim Jaffer Points Out Reason Behind Sanju Samson Omission

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer pointed out the reason why in-form Sanju Samson was dropped from India’s playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Samson, who scored unbeaten 36 runs in the series opener, was replaced by Deepak Hooda in the XI as India needed an extra bowling option which they missed in the last match. The wicketkeeper batter has been termed as a gifted batter by many but he still hasn’t been able to cement his place in the Indian team and the key reason behind it is the lack of opportunities he got.

Samson was not part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup but was recalled for the New Zealand tour but he didn’t get a chance to play in T20Is.

Jaffer, who is known for his vocal opinions, shared his opinion on Samson getting benched in Hamilton.

“Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don’t have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there’s a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson," he tweeted.

The former opener also emphasized that the selectors didn’t show patience while trying several all-rounders in the past and also revealed the reason behind the shortage of part-time bowlers in the team.

“Lack of all rounders: We don’t manage all rounders well. Because there aren’t many around we’re quick to play them at the highest level, but then after few bad outings they’re out as quickly as they got in. Vijay Shankar, Venky lyer, Shivam Dube, and Krunal Pandya few examples. Need to show patience while they develop. Lack of part time bowling options: With bowling machines and throw down specialists around, batters have stopped bowling in the nets," he explained.

Meanwhile, rain had the final say as a spot-start second ODI between India and New Zealand in Seddon Park was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. There were some predictions of rain threatening to disrupt the proceedings, but it washed off the match.

Before rain eventually prevailed, 12.5 overs of play was possible as India were pushed into batting first by New Zealand, who won the toss for the second time in as many matches of this series.

