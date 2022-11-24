'We Don't Have Enough Money'-Glenn Maxwell's Cheeky Remarks On Suryakumar Yadav's BBL Prospects

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Suryakumar Yadav is currently the best batter in white-ball cricket. From securing the No.1 spot in T20I batters list to becoming the highest run-scorer of the year in the format, it has been a dream run for Surya. The Mumbai-born batter’s stellar show has unsurprisingly left his fans, teammates and experts in awe. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is now the latest to lavish huge praise on Suryakumar. Maxwell, while talking about Surya’s chances of playing in the Big Bash League, hilariously stated that the organisers will not be able to afford the Indian batter.

Also Read: ‘Everything Has a Limit’-Former India Cricketer Wants Sanju Samson in Place of Rishabh Pant

Advertisement

“We don’t have enough money. There is no chance. We will have to sack every player and the sack every contracted player of Cricket Australia," Maxwell said during a discussion on The Grade Cricketer Podcast’.

The T20 World Cup might have proved to be a disappointing outing for Team India but Surya exhibited a brilliant show at the showpiece event. The 32-year-old scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68 and finished his T20 World Cup journey as the third-highest run-scorer. Moreover, he managed to notch three half centuries at the T20 World Cup.

Surya carried forward his brilliance in the T20Is against New Zealand and won the Man of the Series award also. In the second T20I against the Kiwis, Surya scored his second international century. He smashed 11 boundaries and seven sixes to pull off an incredible knock of unbeaten 111 in just 51 balls.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Surya is currently the highest run-getter in T20I cricket this year with 1164 runs under his belt at a strike rate of 187.43 in 31 games. His average has been 46.56 in T20Is this year.

Advertisement

Overall, in T20I cricket, Surya has played 42 matches and scored 1408 runs along with two centuries and 12 half-centuries. In ODIs, Surya has till now bagged 340 runs after playing 13 games.

In his next assignment, Surya will be featuring in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The ODI series is slated to start on Friday. After winning the T20I series against the Kiwis, the Men in Blue will look to carry forward the momentum in the fifty-over format.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here