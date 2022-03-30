'We go Again': Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in the RCB Nets Ahead of KKR Face-off - SEE PICS

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will search for first win this season when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The campaign opener on Sunday turned out to be a heartbreaker for the Faf du Plessis-led side as Punjab Kings snatched away victory at the last moment.

But the tournament demands the teams to move and following the process, RCB players are sweating it out in the nets for their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Meanwhile, former captain Virat Kohli was spotted training in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Kohli took to Instagram and shared his pictures from the RCB training session. “We go again," the caption of the post read.

Recently Kohli opened up on the AB de Villiers’ decision of retiring from the IPL. One of contemporary cricket’s greatest batters, the latter retired from all forms of the game in November last year. Since starting his association with RCB in 2011, the South African batting legend enjoyed 11 fruitful seasons with the franchise.

Kohli revealed that he had an inkling during the last IPL that de Villers was going to hang his boots.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Head to Head Records - All You Need to Know

“It’s very strange I mean; I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day. He sent me a voice note, we were coming back from Dubai after the World Cup. I got a voice note from AB de Villiers while we were driving back home.

Advertisement

“I kind of had the impression and was guessing it in the last IPL. Our rooms were next to each other, and we would walk the same way and disperse, every time we walked to our room and he would see me outside, he would be like ‘I want to see you for coffee, one of these days’," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here