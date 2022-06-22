We have not made any offer to Wriddhiman Saha, say GCA and BCA

Bengaluru: Wriddhiman Saha, who wants to move out of Bengal to ply his trade as a professional, hasn’t received any significant offer from any of the top states, contrary to what he had claimed.

Gujarat and Baroda, which were being linked with Saha’s likely inter-state transfer, have denied making any offers to the 40-Test veteran.

Saha had claimed that he had offers “from quite a few state associations but I have not given my go-ahead to either of them."

“I can confirm that Gujarat Cricket Association has made no such offer to Wriddhiman Saha. We have a young keeper named Het Patel, who is doing very well for us. Why in the world would we try to spoil his career," senior GCA official Anil Patel told PTI.

When Baroda CA secretary Ajit Lele, who is currently in the United States, was contacted, he said that he doesn’t have any knowledge of their association approaching Saha.

“I am not in India for the past one month but as far as BCA is concerned we have already roped in Ambati Rayudu as professional. To the best of my knowledge, we haven’t sounded out Saha," Lele said.

Recently, PTI had reported that Saha was reached out by domestic minnows Tripura, one of the whipping boys from Eastern region, but there are reports that his demand as professional fees over and above his match fee isn’t something that could be considered.

Tripura CA secretary Kishor Das couldn’t be reached for a comment.

It must be mentioned that Saha has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his home association CAB after association joint secretary Debabrata Das had publicly criticized his commitment for Bengal Cricket and alleged that he fakes injuries to skip Ranji Trophy matches.

An angry Saha wanted an unconditional apology from Das but that did not happen.

In fact, Das is currently Indian team’s administrative manager in England, which is testimony that CAB is firmly behind its administrator after Saha decided to walk away from the state team duties.

Since India coach Rahul Dravid told him clearly that at 37, he is too old to be the reserve keeper for national team, an irate Saha has on different forums openly commented that he was dropped despite assurances from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“We fully understand Saha’s disappointment after being dropped from the Indian team. But time and again, he is slyly bringing BCCI president in every media interaction and also talking about selection matters which is breaking clause of centrally contracted player," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

