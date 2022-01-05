'We Have to Beat New Zealand in Their Own Soil': Ebadot Hossain's Inspiring Post-match Speech Goes Viral - WATCH

Ebadot Hossain – A Bangladesh citizen who has been serving the country’s Air Force off the field and on Wednesday, he played a crucial role to help his national cricket team to script history on New Zealand soil. The right-arm pacer snared 6 wickets in the second innings of the 1st Test at the Bay Oval after which the visitors defeated the Black Caps by 8 wickets.

It was a historic moment when veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Musfiqur Rahim smashed a boundary off a Kyle Jamieson delivery to seal Bangladesh first-ever win in New Zealand. After bundling the Kiwis out for 169, the visitors chased down a modest total of 40 runs with 8 wickets to spare.

Ebadot, who bagged the Player of the Match award for his bowling exploits, won a million hearts with his speech at the post-match presentation ceremony. He said the entire team had set a common goal which was fulfilling the dream of defeating New Zealand in their backyard.

“In New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn’t get a win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand and said ‘We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil and we can do it.’ They are Test champions, if we can beat them our next generation will be inspired," Ebadot said.

The 27-year-old picked a total of 7 wickets in the game, becoming the first Bangladesh pacer to bag a five-wicket haul in a Test match in over 8 years. He credited head coach Ottis Gibson to working with him.

“In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he said.

“I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force," Ebadot added.

