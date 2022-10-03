'We Haven't Bowled Well at the Death': Rohit Sharma After India's Close Victory in Guwahati

Almost a month ago, Team India’s biggest concern was the forms of its senior batters, especially Virat Kohli. But once they started scoring runs, and that too, at a good strike rate, the team’s bowling attack seems to have gone south. The 2nd T20I against South Africa on Sunday has certainly rung the alarm bells loudly about India’s death bowling.

The Men in Blue posted a mammoth score of 237 in 20 overs, riding on the superb knocks of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. They even got a good start while defending the total as Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough, following it up with another wicket in the same over. But then, things started to fall apart from there.

First, it was Aiden Markram, who smashed 33 off just 19 balls, and then, David Miller and Quinton de Kock who just made the Indian bowlers dance to their tunes. Miller got a hundred while De Kock scored a fifty and together they put an unbeaten 174-run stand for the fourth wicket. But India had enough runs at their disposal that handed them their first-ever T20I series win against the Proteas at home.

India’s death bowling has become visibly weak and even captain Rohit Sharma has admitted it. Speaking at the post-match show, he lauded his teammates for taking responsibility but also accepted that the team hasn’t done with the ball in the past games.

“The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together," said Rohit at the post-match show.

India’s trouble with 19th over also continues in Guwahati, Arshdeep leaked 26 runs and moving ahead to the third and the final T20I, to be played on Tuesday, the men in blue will have to address this concern.

