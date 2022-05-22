'We Let the Game Slip Away': Dejected Rishabh Pant Says His Team Wasn't Good Enough to Win Against MI

The campaign of Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 ended on Saturday night as they succumbed to a 5-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians. While Rishabh Pant & Co got eliminated, their loss allowed the Royal Challengers Bangalore to enter the playoff. The Faf du Plessis-led side will now lock horns with third-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on May 25 in Kolkata.

Despite being on the top of the game in the initial overs, Delhi Capitals committed hara-kiri on the field. Sloppy fielding, poor calls and making mistakes under pressure – all such things let Mumbai Indians dominate even after having a troubled start to their chase.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

MI lost their skipper early in the chase of 160 but a fifty partnership between Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brewis for the 2nd wicket kept the team on course. Once they were dismissed, the likes of Tilak Varma and Tim David ensured a comprehensive win for Mumbai.

Dejected by the loss, Pant admitted that his team wasn’t good enough to win the game. Speaking at the post-match show, he said the unit will learn from mistakes and come back stronger next year.

“For most of the game, we were on top. On occasions, we let the game slip away from our grasp when we were on top. That’s what we were doing throughout the season. Not good enough to win this match I guess. It’s not about pressure. We could have done better execution and planning. Learn from mistakes and come back stronger next year," Pant said.

“We were 5-7 runs short but we bowled really well. We bowled well throughout the tournament, but dew came in towards the end and we didn’t bowl to our plans. It’s hard but we got to take it on our chin and learn from it," he added.

DC had a fair chance of getting the hold of the game when David edged a Shardul Thakur delivery to Pant. Though the skipper thought the batter nicked it, no other player was sure about it. They decided not to take the review but to their utter disappointment, the UltraEdge showed clear spikes.

Advertisement

Tim David survived and went on to smash 34 off 11 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 2 boundaries. His fiery knock shifted the momentum in MI’s favour while DC found themselves on the losing end.

Reacting to the entire episode, Pant said, “I thought there was something (about not reviewing the Tim David caught behind). Everyone standing in the circle wasn’t convinced and in the end, I didn’t go up. We were discussing (with Ponting) that we will tell bowlers to keep it simple. Just keep doing what is working for us and keep believing," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here