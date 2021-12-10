‘We Made Kumble the Captain and Groomed Dhoni’: Ex-India Selector's Advice on Scenario After Split Captaincy

Former India captain and selector Dilip Vengsarkar has welcomed BCCI’s decision to introduce the split captaincy theory in Team India. The board on Wednesday confirmed that Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli in the ODIs while the latter will continue leading the team in Test cricket.

Last month, Rohit was named the T20I captain of India after Kohli decided to step down from the post in order to manage his workload. As stated by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the selectors didn’t want two different skippers in the limited-overs cricket, hence they made the changes.

Vengsarkar believes that the change in leadership across formats will release the pressure from Kohli and allow him to focus on his batting. The former batsman also opined that the selectors must also focus on grooming a youngster as a future captain of the team.

In his latest column for The Indian Express, he wrote, “The most important thing now is that the national selection committee has to groom someone who will take over the captaincy in the future. This is applicable not only to the captaincy but to players as well. Developing backup players is key because they keep everyone playing in the team on their toes."

“In my tenure as the selection committee chairman, we made Anil Kumble the captain and at the same time, we groomed MS Dhoni and others. I also groomed Ishant Sharma and took him to England, knowing that he won’t play there. But I knew he could prove to be more than handy in Australia later," he added.

Vensarkar also stated that the split captaincy won’t affect the momentum of the team as it consists of experienced players who will ‘get on with the job at hand’.

“I feel there will be no issue of having two power centers in the Indian dressing room. These are professional players after all and they will get on with the job at hand. The same will be the case for the youngsters, they will look to get their chance and grab it," Vengsarkar wrote.

