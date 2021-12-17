We May See 'The Virat' From Two Years Ago: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli to Score Centuries After Losing ODI Captaincy

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Virat Kohli will return to his glorious form with the bat after his sacking as India’s ODI captain. Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat as his last international century came back in 2019. The batting maestro had scored some half-centuries in all three formats during this time but has failed miserably to convert it into a three-figure mark.

Recently, Kohli was removed from India’s ODI captain as Rohit Sharma was named the new skipper in white-ball format. During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

>Also Read | Virat Kohli Has Come Clean in Battle With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Believes Nayan Mongia

Advertisement

Gavaskar feels that the decision might turn into a blessing in disguise for the Test captain as the cricketing world might witness the Virat from two years ago.

“We may see the Virat from two years ago, slamming centuries after centuries," the former India captain said on Sports Tak.

Kohli scored a plethora of runs as the captain of the Indian team in the 50-over format. The modern-day great scored 5,449 runs at an astonishing average of 72.65. He also smashed the second most centuries as a captain in ODIs – 21. Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 22 tons.

>ALSO READ | Year Ender 2021: Mohammad Rizwan Headlines T20 Team of the Year

Gavaskar also predicted that the new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma will also level up his game after getting the leadership responsibility which he does the same with Mumbai Indians in IPL.

“We have also seen that when Rohit Sharma was made captain of Mumbai Indians, he took those scored of 20, 30 and 40 runs and converted them into big scores. When you are captain, you play with a lot more responsibilities. Your shot selection gets better. You know you have to set an example and MI reaped the benefits by winning the title five times. It is possible to see Rohit score even more runs once he is the white-ball captain," Gavaskar pointed out.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here