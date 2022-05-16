Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have to wait a little longer to get their seat booked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs as they succumbed to a 24-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Sanju Samson’s bowlers showcased a terrific performance to restrict LSG to 154/8 in a tricky chase of 179. Both teams are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to make it to the knockout stages. With a better net run rate, the Royals also toppled LSG from second place.

The Super Giants got off to a terrible start as Trent Boult sent back two of their top batters – Quinton de Kock (7) and Ayush Badoni (0) – in successive deliveries at the beginning of the third over. Deepak Hooda got his 4th fifty this season but once he was gone, Lucknow’s hopes for a victory were shattered.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul said the batting group failed to perform collectively. He added that a lack of good start has been the root cause of their defeat in the previous games as well.

“Once again, the batting group hasn’t been able to perform collectively. We need to go back and work on it. Pune was a lot harder and a lot more on the pitch there than this one. When you lose wickets early it puts pressure on you. We have lost three-four games in the powerplay as a batting unit. Make sure you find a way to stay in there when you play quality bowlers and give a good start," Rahul said.

“I don’t think we are going to do anything different. Just about going out there and executing. Obviously, under pressure, you want to do one thing but you end up doing something else. If we can hold our nerves and give ourselves a chance to play the new ball or a good spell. If you get through that spell, you always have enough time to make up. We’ve got power in our batting line, so it is just about playing smart when the bowlers are bowling a good spell," he added.

LSG will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium.

