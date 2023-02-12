'We Play on a Different Pitch..': Ravichandran Ashwin Trolls Australian Media, Watch Rohit Sharma's Reply

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja weaved their spin magic as the pair picked up a five-wicket spell each against Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Ashwin’s five-wicket spell came on Day 3, as he helped seal India’s victory by an innings and 132 runs, while Jadeja’s fifer came earlier as Pat Cummins’ side was bowled for 177 runs in their first innings.

In a video shared by BCCI after India’s triumph in Nagpur, skipper Rohit Sharma felt saddened by all the ‘pitch talk’ and felt that there was not being spoken enough about the skills of the batsmen and bowlers.

Meanwhile, Ashwin also took a sly dig at Australian media, amid reports of the hosts doctoring the Nagpur pitch to give Rohit’s side an advantage.

Pointing to the performance of Indian batters as they racked up a total of 400 runs on the same pitch where the Australian batsman failed to leave a mark, Ashwin questioned Rohit about his thoughts on the pitch and all the noise surrounding the same.

“Pitch talk is the real favourite topic on social media, especially for touring teams. When you were batting or they were batting, not one ball nicked off and went to silly points. You guys did not look in trouble. What is the secret? Is it good batsmanship or do we bat on a different pitch?" quizzed Ashwin.

Rohit replied that the chatter about the pitch was ‘beyond his understanding’.

“Same pitch. Like I said, the talk we have in the changing room, it its about your ability and what you can do on the pitch. It’s beyond my understanding why there is so much talk about the pitch. Sad to see there is not enough talk about skills," the Indian skipper stated.

“What we got to do is come out and play good cricket, and that’s what we have been doing for the past couple of years on pitches like this. Sometimes now I think playing overseas is a bit easier than these conditions," added Rohit.

Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his all-round contribution with the bat and the ball and the Indian players will look to keep the momentum going in the second Test which is scheduled to be played from February 17-21 in Delhi.

