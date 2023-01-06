'We Shall See'-Rajasthan Royals' CEO Jake Lush Fulcrum Hints At Buying WIPL Franchise

With Women’s IPL just around the corner, Rajasthan Royals’ CEO Jake Lush Fulcrum has hinted at buying a franchise in the upcoming league. In a first, the Women’s IPL (WIPL) is scheduled to take place in March just ahead of the men’s IPL. A lot of teams had shown interest in buying a franchise, and Fulcrum’s Rajasthan franchise could be among them.

“The process is open now, and we have got the tender documents. The bid deadline is Jan 25th. So, we shall see," he told News 18 CricketNext.

He said women’s game is seeing a massive growth in world cricket and they had sensed the potential a couple of years back.

“We have invested a huge amount of money in women’s cricket especially in last few years. And that will continue whatever happens."

“There is some reasonable economics involved, but we want a team and we have shown that keenness. And it would have been two years ago It might have been just us or a couple of others who were really keen to push this cause (Women’s IPL). And it’s great to see the growth of the women’s game since then," he said.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids for the right to “own and operate" teams in the first ever women’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

In December, the BCCI also floated tenders for the women’s league’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle.

“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League, through a tender process," the BCCI said in a statement.

“The (Invitation to Tender) will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023."

The inaugural season of the women’s IPL is likely to be played from March 3-26, an ESPNcricInfo report said in December.

A three-team Women’s T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men’s IPL since 2018, but the BCCI have been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.

Australia hosts the Women’s Big Bash League as its domestic T20 league, while New Zealand has the Women’s Super Smash. England hold the ‘The Hundred’ tournament for women alongside the men’s competition.

