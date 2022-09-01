'We Stand With You': Virat Kohli Touched by Hong Kong Team's Humbling 'Gesture' - See Photo

The world almost came to a standstill when Virat Kohli showcased his old self on Wednesday night in Dubai. Batting against Hong Kong in India’s second Group A game at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, the former captain smashed his 31st T20I half-century. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 59 off 44 deliveries, including 3 sixes and a boundary, as India posted 197 for 2 in their quota of 20 overs.

Kohli’s innings was indeed a delight to watch. After all, he got a fifty-plus score in the international arena after more than 190 days. Though he took some time to take off in the game, he ended up being on the bright side along with his partner Suryakumar Yadav who also returned not out for 68 off 26 balls.

After winning the game by 40 runs, Kohli received a gift from the Hong Kong team that he will surely cherish. The opposition presented him with a team jersey with a motivational message that read,

“Virat, Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With Strength. With Love. Advertisement Team Hong Kong."

Kohli was so touched by this gesture from the Hong Kong team that he shared the picture of the Hing Kong team jersey on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Thank you Hong Kong Cricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet."

Defending champions India became the first team from Group A to seal their Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday night. Suryakumar’s fireworks in the last seven overs led him to be unconquered on 68 off just 26 balls and combined with Virat Kohli’s 31st T20I fifty, 59 not out off 44 balls, propelled India to reaching a daunting 192/2.

In defence of 192, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja conceded just 48 runs overall to make up for the 97 runs leaked collectively by young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh to reduce Hong Kong to 152/5 in their 20 overs.

For Hong Kong, bright spots in the bat were a 71-run stand between Babar Hayat (41) and Kinchit Shah (30) while hitting 33 runs in the last two overs. But they were not enough to outshine the efforts of Suryakumar and Kohli.

