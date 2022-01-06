'We Were 50-60 Runs Short in First Innings': India Stand-in Captain KL Rahul After Seven-wicket Defeat

Stand-in captain KL Rahul blamed the lack of runs in India’s first innings total of 202-all out as the main reason why the team succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in Johannesburg. Chasing 240, South Africa were powered by an unbeaten 96 from their captain Dean Elgar as they overhauled the target to beat the tourists for the first time in a Test at The Wanderers on Thursday.

India opted to bat first and were skittled for a low total with Marco Jansen taking four wickets while Kagiso Rabda and Duanne Olivier chipping in with three wickets each. In reply, the hosts took a 27-run lead.

“If I want to be harsh, the first innings total of 202 was at least 50-60 runs short, we should have scored more and put them under pressure," said Rahul who top-scored in the innings with 50 when asked to analyse what went wrong in the game for his side.

The play on day four began late thanks to rain that washed out the opening two sessions. When it cleared, 34 overs were scheduled with South Africa still needing 122 runs more to win and eight wickets in hand.

Rahul praised the way Elgar and co batted under overcast conditions. “We were looking to get on the field today, try and do something special, 122 to get, the pitch was playing up and down, we had a good chance, but their batters played really well," said Rahul.

The win means the three-match series is now nicely poised at one-all with the third and final contest at Newlands becoming the decider.

“We expected this when we came here, every Test will be competitive and challenging, we’ll be more hungrier after this disappointing loss. Looking forward to Cape Town and the third Test," said Rahul.

One of the positives for India from the contest was the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scoring freely and hitting half-centuries in the process during India’s second innings as they were bowled out for 266. The pair has been battling indifferent form for some time now with their place coming under close scrutiny.

“They (Pujara and Rahane) have been great players for us and have always done the job for us over the years. They have been under the pump recently but we believe they are our best middle-order players. To go out there, bat in that mindset and play such an innings will give them confidence and make them do even better in the next Test," said Rahul.

He said South Africa deserves the victory.

“Every Test match we play, we want to win, we go out there and compete hard, but South Africa played really well and deserved this victory," he said.

