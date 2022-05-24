We Were Able to Execute Our Plans: Supernovas Captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur was happy with the way her team started the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 by posting a big win against Trailblazers at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday night. After setting a target of 164, Supernovas kept their opponents to 114 for a big 49-run win.

Harmanpreet said whatever they planned, the players were able to execute.

“The way we wanted to bowl in the second innings, we did really well. Whatever we planned we were able to execute. Proper game for us," Harmanpreet said after the match.

However, she felt Supernovas could have at least scored 20 runs more. “I think we were 20 runs short. Whenever I was thinking to execute myself, we were losing wickets. That’s why I had to stay there, look for ones and twos. We need to look for partnerships. Weren’t able to do that after Harleen (Deol) and mine."

Trailblazers were off to a good start and at one stage were 63/1 when they lost wickets in a heap to collapse to 73/7. Right-arm pacer Pooja Vastrakar was the star performer for Supernovas, taking four wickets including both the openers.

“Pooja did a great job for us - that’s what we were expecting from her," Harmanpreet, who top-scored for her team with 37, said of her strike bowler.

Besides Vastrakar, spinner Alana King chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Supernovas will have little time to celebrate as they return to the field on Tuesday for an afternoon game when they take on Velocity at the same venue. Harmanpreet said the team needs to continue with the same intensity and that they aren’t tired.

“We just need to come back with the same motion. When you win the game, you’re happy and relaxed. Because we won, I don’t think we’re very tired," she said.

The final of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played on Saturday.

