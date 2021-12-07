Ravi Shastri has opened up on the lowest point during his tenure as Team India head coach. The 1983 World Cup-winning player enjoyed a good time as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, especially in Test cricket. The Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri duo took the team to several heights in red-ball format with India dominating the ICC ranking for the past four years.

However, the 59-year-old also had his share of ups and downs as he revealed that the 36 all-out against Australia in Adelaide last year was the lowest point of his tenure. Shastri admitted that there is no escape route for a head coach as he is in the firing line when things don’t go in the team’s favour.

“See, the coach is in the firing line; there is no choice. That is the quirk of the job. You have to be ready from day one. I knew there would be no escape routes. The 36 all out was the lowest point," Shastri told The Week.

Shastri talked about the Adelaide Test and revealed that the management and players were all numb after they lost nine wickets during the first session and were restricted to just 36 their lowest ever score in Test cricket history.

“We had nine wickets in hand (overnight) and then we were bundled out for 36. All that had to be done was score to 80-odd more runs (to be in the game). We were all numb. We were in a state of shock for days. How could that have happened?" said the 59-year-old former all-rounder.

After the humiliating defeat in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane took over the charge as stand-in captain as Virat Kohli returned to the home on paternity leave which was granted to him before the start of the series. India bounced back brilliantly in the series and went on to register a historic series win by 2-1.

Shastri tenure as Team India head coach ended with 2021 T20 World Cup where India failed to reach the semifinals.

“It was not just me. I would be the first to put my hand up and say I was the one responsible, take the brickbats; there is no place to hide. I told the boys to focus on what they could do. The boys were unbelievable. One month after that 36 all out, on January 19, we had won the series. I am still thinking, how did that happen? I promise, as long as I live, people will talk about that series win," said Shastri.

