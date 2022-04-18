Gujarat Titans continue to surge ahead in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with yet another stunning win on Sunday in Pune. David Miller blazed away to a 51-ball 94, helping his team to pull off an incredible come-from-behind three-wicket win.

With 48 required off the last 18 balls, Rashid, inspired by Miller’s monster sixes, hit Chris Jordan for three of his own maximums. Gujarat collected 25 runs from that over to reduce the equation to a gettable 23 from 12 balls. More drama awaited the seesawing battle as Bravo dismissed Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off successive balls in the penultimate over.

Strangely enough, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja handed the ball to the battered Jordan for the final over, hoping that his experience and ability to wide yorkers would do the job for the yellow brigade. But Miller had other ideas as he completed the job with a ball to spare. Overall, he smashed eight boundaries and six sixes, while Rashid had three maximums and two fours to his name during a match-turning partnership of 70 runs.

The victory allowed Gujarat to retain the top spot on the points table. They became the first side to have 10 points this season.

Following the stunning win, stand-in captain Rashid spoke about leading a team in IPL for the first time. He said it was a ‘dream come true’ moment for him.

“It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven’t batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility," Rashid said at the post-match presser.

“We wanted two batters to score big, I just had a discussion with Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan," he added.

The Gujarat Titans will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23 in IPL 2022 match no. 35 in Mumbai.

