'We Were Definitely 15 Runs Short': Captain MS Dhoni After CSK Finish IPL 2022 With 10th Defeat

Chennai Super Kings have ended their miserable IPL 2022 after managing to win just four of their 14 matches. In their final match of the season, the four-time IPL champions suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals after setting them 151 to win, a target CSK captain MS Dhoni reckoned wasn’t enough.

CSK opted to bat first and Moeen Ali led them to a blazing start in the Powerplay as they racked up 75/1 in 6 overs. However, after that, the innings gradually slowed down and they eventually finished with 150/6.

Dhoni said the team was playing with one less batter and were 10-15 runs short of setting what would have been an ideal target.

“What we need to realize is we’re playing a batter light. Once we lost those quick wickets, Moeen had to change his momentum. I feel if one of the batters had batted with him, he could have continued his momentum," Dhoni said during a chat with the broadcaster.

“The role and responsibility got slightly swapped once we lost those wickets and that made it really difficult. So a batter light with the last four, they’re not really known for their batting. If we went hard and lost another wicket there, we wouldn’t have got anything that we would look to defend," he added.

Dhoni said how the first six overs played out would have been crucial to the eventual outcome. “You need to bowl well after that. If their openers get going and if they get too many in the first six, then also 180 is not enough. Depending on whatever the par score is, the start is important, the first six overs specially on wickets that are really nice. So I feel definitely 15 runs short," he said.

Dhoni, who earlier confirmed he will be back as player in IPL 2023, praised several of CSK debutants including left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

“Whatever games they have got, they have learned a lot from it. One of the biggest examples is Mukesh. He has played all the games but what is impressive is to see from the first game to the last game how he has improved, how he can bowl at the death. Still what he will do is go back and learn out of the outings he has got. That’s what we really want from players," Dhoni said.

Several uncapped players made their debuts for CSK during the season including Mukesh, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh and Matheesha Pathirana (overseas).

“Once they have got that experience, what is important from next year once they turn up from IPL is that they don’t start from scratch again. That is what is needed from the youngsters and most of them have made the most of whatever chance they have got," Dhoni said.

Overall, Dhoni felt CSK did well in patches and pointed out the franchise is building a squad for the future. He advised the youngster to keep learning and not look at IPL as a one-year event to ensure a long and successful career.

“We have done well in patches but what is important to keep doing well as a team. The crucial thing is whenever you get an opportunity, once you are in, you need to make the most of it whether you are a bowler or a batter and keep learning. It’s not a one-year tournament. You keep coming back year after year. So once you keep learning and once you mature, that’s when you capitalize and be a big IPL player for the next 10-12 years. That’s what you need from youngsters," he said.

