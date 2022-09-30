'We Were Noting These Things For Couple of Games': India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Run Out of Charlie Dean

It’s a dismissal that continuous to divide cricketers and fans despite being within the rules. Running out the non-striker for backing up has been a touchy subject for far too long and despite the clarification from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the humdrum over how it’s against the ‘spirit of cricket’ continues.

IND vs SA: Siraj to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20I Squad

England cricketer Charlie Dean was left in tears after being adjudged run out by the third umpire as she became the last wicket to fall during the third ODI against India resulting in her team’s defeat. Deepti Sharma, the bowler, showed game awareness, and having noticed Dean gaining an undue advantage before for backing up, took off the bails when her opponent tried it again.

Advertisement

Speaking on the subject ahead of the women’s Asia Cup 2022, India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reiterated that her team acted as per the rules.

“We were noting these things from last couple of games. She was taking long strikes and undue advantage, it was Deepti’s awareness (that she took the bails off)," Harmanpreet said during a media interaction on Friday.

Upon her return to India, Deepti told reporters she decided to take the bails off after having noticed Dean leaving her crease at the non-striker’s end much before the release of the ball.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy Eyes ‘Good Comeback’ to Team India

“It was not part of the plan but everyone was there to win the game. Whenever you are on the ground, you want to win at any cost. The most important thing is to play within the rules. Whatever we did was very much in the rules," Harmanpreet said,

“Whatever happened, it was not part of the plan but it has happened, we need to move on," she added.

Advertisement

The mod of dismissal in question is as of now listed under ‘Unfair Play’ section of the laws but will be shifted to the Run Out’ section from October 1.

After their historic 3-0 clean sweep of England in the three-match ODI series, the Indian team will turn their attention to the Asia Cup 2022 which will be played in the T20 format. They will face Sri Lanka in their opening match on Saturday.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here