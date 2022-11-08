'We Would've an Imaginary Circle to Get Idea of How Surya Can Clear Field': Coach Shares Details of SKY's Training

Former Mumbai batter and current Parsee Gymkhana coach Vinayak Mane shared the details of how Suryakumar Yadav trained him before going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar has been in incredible form with the bat in the ongoing T20 WC. It is the first time when Surya has travelled to Australia to play at international level but he didn’t find any difficulty to adapt to the tough Aussie conditions and a lot of its credit goes to his training sessions with Mane at Parsee Gymkhana.

The talented batter made his international debut last year and now he is the ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter. The 32-year-old has scored 225 runs in 5 matches at Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup an astonishing average of 75.

Surya has been scoring consistently well at a very good strike rate on tricky surfaces where several premier batters are struggling to get going.

Speaking exclusively with renowned journalist G Krishnan for News18 Cricketnext, Vinayak Mane shared details of Surya’s practice session at Parsee Gymkhana.

Mane, who has known Surya for a very long time, said that the Indian batter always inquire about training at Gymkhana and he did come there before T20 World Cup to work on his batting.

“Whenever he is in Mumbai and he wants to have a session, he would always inquire about and he always have practice going at Gymkhana and he’s very keen to train there. The pitches at Gymkhana have always been maintained very well, and luckily we were able to provide him good practice pitches always, and he did turn up whenever it was available," Mane said.

The former Mumbai opener revealed that the committee at Gymkhana provided good pitches for Surya to get him ready for Australian conditions.

“Our club has been very kind and the committee always provided good pitches to us, and it did add some pace in it, some movement in it. I think it must, that’s why you mentioned it in his post-match. The practices pitches were obviously must have helped him prepare for the overseas condition in Australia," he added.

Mane revealed that Surya has a knack for having interactions with the bowlers during the training session and how the imaginary circle helped him get an idea of clearing the field.

“During the sessions, he would bat for long. We would arrange a lot of different varieties of bowlers for him left arm, right-arm pacers and spinners. And then he has a knack for interacting a lot with the bowlers and obviously with us. He would play powerplay situations, post powerplay situations with the spinners and bowlers. He’s always been very interactive with the bowlers during the next session. And then we would have an imaginary circle as well where he gets an idea how he can try and clear the field the way he wants," he added.

