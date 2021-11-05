Weather Forecast: Abu Dhabi Weather Update, Australia vs West Indies, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s AUS vs WI match

Australia smashed Bangladesh in their last match and this win gave their net run rate a huge boost. On the other hand, West Indies failed to chase down 190 runs against Sri Lanka and have been ousted from the tournament. When these two sides clash in Abu Dhabi for Match 38 in the T20 World Cup, Australia look to be the favourites to win this one and bolster their chances of making through to the semi-finals.

Australia have a deep batting order and they should look to dominate West Indies’ bowling order that has not been at their best. They also have a well-rounded bowling attack – one that has all the bases covered and should challenge the out-of-form West Indies batting order.

On paper and on current form, West Indies will have to play out of their skins to challenge Australia that has found momentum after their win over Bangladesh in the last match. This is the last match for Dwayne Bravo and he would want to go out with a bang. We might well see Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard playing together for the final time in maroon and if they find their stride, they can still pose a challenge to Australia.

>Weather report

Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and sticky and hence, the dry weather could be taxing on the players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions will test the fitness of all the players. The temperature will be around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it be around 55 percent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

>Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

