Weather Forecast: Abu Dhabi Weather Update, England vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for Today’s ENG vs BAN match

England will lock horns with Bangladesh in the Match 20 of the T20 World Cup. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host this match at 03:30 PM. In the first match, England comprehensively beat West Indies by 6 wickets after having bundled them out for 55.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Sri Lanka, despite having posted 171 runs in their first innings. Their bowlers have to be on a better track in Abu Dhabi against the power-packed England batting.

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has generally been good for the batters, but as the game progresses, it becomes two-paced and starts offering assistance to the slower and sluggish bowlers. For England, their spinners in Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali took six wickets between them against West Indies and should be a threat for Bangladesh.

The captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first as chasing has generally been the preferred option in the tournament so far and we could well see it continue in this match.

Bangladesh need their senior players to step up and pose a challenge and make their presence felt in this match against England.

>Weather report

Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and dry and the weather could be taxing on the players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions, especially since it is a day game, will challenge the players. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it will be around 55 percent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

>England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

