Weather Forecast For Mumbai, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to square off in the 20th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. The Sanju Samson-led RR are having a decent outing in the 15th edition of India’s domestic T20 tournament.

They started the tournament with a comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In their next fixture, they passed the Mumbai Indians (MI) test with flying colours. However, they faced a minor hiccup in their most recent fixture as Rajasthan lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets and will look to return ways with this game.

LSG, meanwhile, went past Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game. It was Lucknow’s third consecutive victory of the season after they started the tournament with a five wickets loss to Gujarat Titans (GT). With this win, the KL Rahul-led outfit has strengthened its position in the top four of the IPL points table.

Weather report

The Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday night during the match between Rajasthan and Lucknow with 10 per cent chances of precipitation. The humidity will be around 70 per cent while the temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be around 23 km/h. As the game between Rajasthan and Lucknow is scheduled to be played late in the evening, dew could be a factor.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Staring XI

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

