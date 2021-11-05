>Weather Forecast: Sharjah Weather Update, New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for Today’s NZ vs NAM Match : We are closer to the end of the Super 12 stage and the match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Namibia (NAM) take on New Zealand (NZ) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, November 05.

New Zealand have bounced back after their defeat to Pakistan in their first game and will come into the match after having won their last two games over India and Scotland. They are riding on a wave of momentum when they take on Namibia, as a win here will bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

For the Kiwis, Devon Conway will be player to watch out for. He has taken the wicket-keeping gloves but has not been able to get a big score. He is due for a big score and since, he is a great player of spin, Conwoy will hold the key in the middle overs when the spinners attack on a surface that is expected to be slow and sluggish.

For Namibia, their captain Gerhard Erasmus has been decent all tournament, but he holds a key role in the middle order and was looking good against Pakistan. He will have to shoulder more responsibility if his side has to challenge the BlackCaps.

>Weather report

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be dry and arid and it will taxing on the players. There will be no interruptions owing to rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it be around 55 percent and the wind speed will be around 18-20 km/h.

>New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here