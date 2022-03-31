Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim for their first win of the season when they cross swords on Thursday, March 31, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The exciting game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG did not have the best of starts as they conceded a disappointing five-wicket loss at the hands of newbies Gujarat Titans on Monday. The KL Rahul-led team will be aiming to turn around their fortunes when they face the defending champions CSK in their second match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CSK’s title defense started off with a comprehensive six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium last Saturday. They too will look to win this fixture and get on track for a record-equaling fifth IPL title.

Weather report

Mumbai city’s weather is expected to be sunny on Thursday. Rain is unlikely to interrupt the LSG vs CSK game as there are zero chances of precipitation on matchday, as per accuweather.com. Since the match is an evening affair, the temperature will hover around 30-31 degrees Celsius before dropping a couple of degrees as the match progresses. The humidity will be around 35 per cent, with wind speed around 20 km/h.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Line-up: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

