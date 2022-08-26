WEF vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers:

It will be a dead rubber in The Hundred Men’s tournament on Friday as Welsh Fire will be fighting a battle with Northern Superchargers. Following a terrible performance in the league round, the two teams are out of the playoff race.

Welsh Fire are yet to open their account in the Hundred points table. The team has lost all six matches to languish as the wooden spooners. Welsh Fire batters are the major reason behind the team’s downfall. They couldn’t find their rhythm as the team failed to cross the 150-run mark even once.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have done slightly better in the competition. They have won two league matches while losing four games to occupy the second-last place in the standings. Superchargers are coming into the series following a 23-run loss against Manchester Originals.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers, here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs NOS Telecast

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers game will not be telecast in India

WEF vs NOS Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEF vs NOS Match Details

WEF vs NOS match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 11:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday.

WEF vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - David Willey

Vice-Captain - Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: John Simpson

Batters: Joe Clarke, Faf du Plessis, Ben Duckett, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Ish Sodhi, Adil Rashid

WEF vs NOS Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire: David Payne, Joe Clarke (wk), Jacob Bethell, Josh Cobb (c), Ben Duckett, Matthew Critchley, Dwaine Pretorius, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball, David Miller, Leus du Plooy

Northern Superchargers: Adil Rashid, Ben Raine, Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Dwayne Bravo, Craig Miles

