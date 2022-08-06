WEF vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (August 7) Hundred 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles:

In an exciting encounter on Sunday, Welsh Fire (WEF) will face off against Oval Invincibles (OVI) in the fifth match of The Hundred Men 2022 tournament. The match will unfold at the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff.

It wasn’t a dream start for the Welsh Fire as they were outclassed by the defending champions Southern Brave in the tournament opener. The Josh Cobb-led side were asked to bat first and got consequently restricted to 107 runs owing to a difficult batting track. The Southern Braves were too good to not chase a mediocre score and handed a huge nine-wicket defeat to the Welsh side.

The Oval Invincibles had a similar fate as they were defeated by London Spirit by a margin of three runs. Their match was much more fierce and an extremely close affair. Spinner Sunil Narine clinched a couple of wickets and was instrumental in restricting a high-flying Spirit side for 168 runs. Despite fine innings from batters Jordon Cox (39) and Hilton Cartwright (42), the Oval Invincibles fell short by three runs.

Advertisement

Both sides will be looking to put the harsh defeats behind them and will want to go all guns blazing when they meet on Sunday. Can the Welsh Fire light up Cardiff with a win or will the Oval Invincibles live up to their name? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles; here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs OVI Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles will not be telecast in India.

Advertisement

WEF vs OVI Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEF vs OVI Match Details

The WEF vs OVI match will be played at the Sophia Gardens Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, August 7, at 6:30 pm IST.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Sam Billings

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy,

All-rounders: Josh Cobb, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Mohammad Hasnain, Adam Zampa

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Possible Starting XI:

Welsh Fire Starting Line-up: Joe Clarke, Tom Banton (wk), Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, San Hain, Josh Cobb (c), Ryan Higgins, Adam Zampa, Noor Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne

Oval Invincibles Predicted Starting Line-up: Sam Billings (c & wk), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here