WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, The Hundred Women's 2022, August 13, 7 PM IST

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s 2022 match between Welsh Fire Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women: Welsh Fire Women will cross swords with Birmingham Phoenix Women in the fourth match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022. Birmingham Women will hope to replicate their good performance from last season. The team did extremely well in the league round.

Phoenix ended up in third place with four wins from eight games. However, the team was ruled out after losing the Eliminator match to Oval Invincibles by 20 runs.

Welsh Fire Women succumbed to a torrid performance last year. They ended up at last place in the points table after winning just two of their eight league matches. Welsh Women will be hoping for an improved performance this season with the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, and Nicola Carey in their team.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire Women and the Birmingham Phoenix Women, here is everything you need to know:

WEF-W vs BPH-W Telecast

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women game will not be telecast in India

WEF-W vs BPH-W Live Streaming

The WEF-W vs BPH-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Match Details

Welsh Fire Women and the Birmingham Phoenix Women will play against each other at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 7 PM IST on August 13, Saturday.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Eve Jones

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Nicola Carey, Issy Wong

WEF-W vs BPH-W Probable XIs

Welsh Fire Women: Fi Morris, Nicola Carey, Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Fran Wilson, Rachael Haynes, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Alex Hartley

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Amy Jones (wk), Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine (c), Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Abtaha Maqsood, Kirstie Gordon

