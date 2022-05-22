'Welcome Back, DK': Dinesh Karthik Makes T20 Comeback After 3 Years and Netizens Can't Keep Calm

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made his way back to India’s T20 set-up after a long gap of three years. The BCCI on Sunday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa. While the senior players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, were rested, the team will be led by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

Karthik has been in impressive form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, scoring 287 runs in 14 games at a fine strike rate of 191.33 and constantly providing finishing fireworks for his side in the tournament.

At the same time, young pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have received maiden India call-ups. The duo has impressed with their fast bowling in IPL 2022. Umran bowled the fastest delivery of the season, 157 clicks, and picked up a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans to register his best T20 figures – 5/25. The pacer from Jammu is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the league with 21 scalps to his credit.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer for Punjab Kings for quite a long time now. This year, he might have pocketed just 10 wickets but he remained under focus due to his economy and excellence in the death overs.

The cricket fans went gaga to see these names in the squad for the upcoming South Africa T20s. Here’s how the netizens reacted:

After the conclusion of the T20Is, the Indian team’s next assignment will be the tour of UK where they are scheduled to play two T20Is vs Ireland followed by a one-off Test and six white-ball matches against England.

The T20Is against Ireland will be played on June 26 and June 28 - both in Dublin.

The one-off Test against England in Birmingham, starting July 1, is the rescheduled contest of the five-match series last year that was cancelled after the tourists expressed concerns over covid cases in their camp ahead of the fixture, originally slated to be played in Manchester.

T20I Squad For South Africa Series

KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Test Squad For England

Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

