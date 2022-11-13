'Well Deserved': Virat Kohli, Other Legends Congratulate England for Winning T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler’s England on Sunday scripted a new chapter in the history book of cricket with a second T20 World Cup title. The Three Lions defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to become only the team to win two T20 world titles after the West Indies. Also, the English side now holds the 50-over and T20 World Cup simultaneously and the first-ever nation to achieve this remarkable feat.

England outclassed Pakistan across departments with their all-round performance. The pressure was always on Babar Azam & Co as their batting never flourished against a potent English bowling attack majorly led by Sam Curran and brilliantly backed by the likes of Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan. Buttler’s bowlers were so effective that Pakistan batters could muster only 8 boundaries and a couple of sixes. Shan Masood top-scored with 28-ball 38 as Pakistan posted a lowly 137/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Ben Stokes unleashed the match-winner in himself and made it a memorable game with an unbeaten 52 off 49 deliveries. England chased down the target with 6 balls to spare.

Entire had their eyes on the Pakistan vs England game and once it was over, social media was flooded with congratulatory posts for the new World Champions. Virat Kohli, the highest scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022, congratulated England on a terrific victory.

Here’re some more reactions from the cricket fraternity.

Six years after Stokes was left heartbroken in the 2016 final at Kolkata when West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over, the all-rounder finally found redemption by rising to the occasion at the MCG and sealing England’s second T20 World Cup trophy.

