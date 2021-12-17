'Well Played, Marnus!': Labuschagne Appreciates Himself After Ducking to a Bouncer, Leaves Commentators in Splits - WATCH

Marnus Labuschagne has been in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series. After scoring valuable 74 runs in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, he got his 6th Test hundred in Adelaide on Thursday. His 103-run innings was laced 8 boundaries but surprisingly, it turned out to be his slowest hundred in the longest format of the game so far.

Despite being one of the finest strikers of the cricket ball, he is one of the most interesting characters on the field. Hardly there’s a dull moment when he is around. Recently he left his fans amused with the loud calls of ‘no run’ when he leaves a ball. On Wednesday, he found another way to leave the viewers in splits.

During the 36th over of Australia’s first innings, England all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled a bouncer while Labuschagne ducked under it perfectly. At the same time, the right-hand batter appreciated himself and said, “Well played Marnus!".

His voice was clearly heard through the stump mics over which the commentators had a good laugh.

Labuschagne had luck by his side while batting against England on Wednesday. He was dropped by Jos Buttler off James Anderson’s bowling towards the fag end of the day’s play when he was on 95.

“A few prayers up there because I don’t know how that happened. There’s a bit of disbelief — it is my job to capitalise on that now, I gave him a chance… I’ve got to make sure tomorrow no chances," Labuschagne said on Buttler’s drop.

