'Well Played': Pakistan Pacer Hails Hardik Pandya for Superb Knock in Asia Cup 2022 Opener

Hardik Pandya lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with his scintillating all-round show on August 28. The prolific all-rounder single-handedly propelled India to victory in the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan. The entire cricketing community has been left star-struck with Hardik’s exploits with bat and ball.

However, Indian fans were pleasantly surprised when Hardik found appreciation from unexpected quarters. Recently, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir lauded Hardik’s dazzling performance in the high-pressure game. Amir took to Twitter and replied to Hardik’s ‘comeback is greater than setback’ tweet. While retweeting Hardik’s tweet, the 30-year-old wrote, “Well played brother."

Amir’s reply has gone viral on social media with close to 100,000 likes on Twitter. While Indian fans praised Amir for appreciating good cricket, some Pakistan fans are furious with Mohammad Amir over his tweet.

One Pakistani fan wrote, “This match fixer is doing everything to play in IPL. Criticizing PCB and praising Indian players. How dare you speak anything about cricket after selling your soul."

Hardik Pandya also knows a thing or two about comebacks. Hardik had suffered a career-threatening back injury four years ago against Pakistan in the last Asia Cup.

Post his surgery, Hardik displayed tremendous mental fortitude to work on his fitness. Hardik opened up about his remarkable journey in a heartfelt chat with Ravindra Jadeja after the match against Pakistan. “I can remember those scenes where I was taken on a stretcher and it was the same dressing room. So there is a sense of achievement with whatever has happened. As players, we get the fruit but I would like to credit Nitin Patel and Soham Desai (team physios) who have worked so hard on me for my comeback," Hardik was quoted as saying.

The Gujarat Titans captain has emerged as the poster boy in the shortest format of the game. Hardik’s tweet highlights the remarkable change in fortunes for the Baroda cricketer. Several experts believe that Hardik can end India’s ICC title drought at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

