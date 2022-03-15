'We'll See Who Goes to Play IPL Over PSL': Ramiz Raja Wants Auction System to Replace Drafts

PSL is toying with the idea to replace its draft system to recruit players for its various teams with the auction system that has been employed by IPL since its inception. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja feels that such a switch will help their T20 tournament build enough financial muscle that it will be put into the same bracket as its Indian counterpart.

“We need to create new properties to be financially independent," Raja was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “We have nothing for now but the PSL and ICC funds. There’s an argument over the model from next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year. The market forces are conducive, but we’ll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it."

Raja also feels that a change to auction system will also elevate the profile of Pakistan Super League and make it as lucrative as IPL. “This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I’ll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we’ll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL," he said.

Advertisement

The auction system involves players going under the hammer with the various teams placing bids to secure their services. This ensures players end up landing lucrative deals.

“Every side’s purse will increase, and if they want to improve they’ll have to spend money. When you go from a draft system to this, the world’s talent suddenly becomes available to you. I’ve spoken to a couple of the franchise owners; they’re quite happy to experiment with this. I’ll talk to the others, too. It’s in the embryonic stages, but it’s top of my wish list," Raja explained.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here