'Went into a Shell, Lost Wickets too Quickly': Ravi Shastri 'Disappointed' with India's 'Timid' Batting on Day 4

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come down harsh on the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team for an ineffective performance on Monday against England at Edgbaston. After setting a 387-run target for the hosts, the Indian bowlers had to toil hard for wickets. Though the stand-in captain drew the first blood right after the tea break, the England openers had already put 100 runs on the board.

Later, the duo of Jonny Bairstow and former captain Joe Root mauled team India with an unbeaten 150-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking the total to 259/3 at stumps on the fourth day. India are staring at defeat on the final day of the contest with England requiring just 119 runs to win the contest and level the series 2-2.

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5 Live Score

Advertisement

Shastri, who is a part of the Sky Sports commentary team, felt that India’s batting in the second innings was ‘disappointing’ and ‘timid’. He said the visitors should have batted two full sessions to give themselves a chance to win or at least draw the contest.

“I think (it was) disappointing, to say the least because they could have batted England out of this contest. They needed to bat two sessions and I thought they were defensive, they were timid today, especially after lunch," Shastri said.

“Even after they had lost those wickets, they could have taken some chances. Runs were important at that stage of the game and I thought they just went into a shell, lost those wickets too quickly, and gave enough time for England to bat today," he added.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was disappointed at the tactics employed by Bumrah. Pietersen felt Root and Bairstow were given overly defensive fields throughout their innings, which allowed them to rotate strike easily.

Advertisement

“I don’t think Bumrah got his tactics right at all, and I say that with the greatest deal of respect," Pietersen said.

“There is no way with a reverse swinging ball that he should make it that easy for the batter, because the batter is trying so hard to decipher which way that ball is swinging. When it’s reverse swinging at 90mph, the nicest place to bat is at the non-strikers’ end, and the ability to get to the non-strikers’ end as easily as they did this afternoon, it’s too easy," opined Pietersen.

Advertisement

“They had long off and long on, and that was pure madness. For half an hour that was pure madness. Even for the last 15-20 minutes of the day’s play, pull them right in, say ‘Jonny, if you’re good enough to hit me over the head, please do it.

“I hope they don’t do it on Tuesday morning, but for England’s sake, absolutely, let them spread them as far as they want," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here