WEP vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match 8 between Western Province and Warriors: Western Province will lock horns with Warriors in the eighth match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 on Wednesday, March 16. Western Province started their CSA 2021-22 campaign with a loss against North West by 17 runs, but they made a good comeback by securing a thrilling win over Lions by one wicket on Sunday. They will aim to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming matches.

On the other hand, Warriors, also lost their opening game against Lions by 160 runs. Chasing 266 runs they ended up scoring only 106 runs. Their following game was abandoned after a single ball being bowled.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs WAR Telecast

Western Province vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India

WEP vs WAR Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

WEP vs WAR Match Details

The match will be hosted at Newlands, in Cape Town at 04:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 16.

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Linde

Vice-captain: Wihan Lubbe

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sinethemba Qeshile

Batters: Richard Levi, Diego Rosier, Jonathan Bird, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Kyle Simmonds

Advertisement

Bowlers: Tshepo Moreki, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Mihlali Mpongwana

WEP vs WAR Probable XIs

Western Province: Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi (C), Dane Vilas (WK), George Linde, Yaseen Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Warriors: Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rudi Second (C), Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Glenton Stuurman, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka, Tiaan van Vuuren or Kyle Jacobs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here