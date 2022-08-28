It’s a ‘Super Duper Sunday’ for the Asia cricket fans as they are going to witness one of the epic on-field rivalries in some time. Rohit Sharma’s Team India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. However, the focus will be on Virat Kohli who is getting back into the business after a break.

The former Indian skipper plugged him off for more than a month amid a rough patch that has now stretched over two years now. Following a month-long break, Kohli is set to return to the field on Sunday in what will be his 100th T20I match for India.

When Kohli takes the field against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, he will become the first-ever Indian player to feature in 100 games across formats. His training videos have already assured fans of his dynamic comeback and prior to the much-anticipated game, he has received a heart-warming message from a very good friend and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers.

In a video shared by Star Sports Network on Twitter, De Villiers could be seen congratulating Virat on the achievement and said he would be watching the former India skipper bat against Pakistan in Dubai.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first-ever Indian cricket player to play a hundred matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement, Virat. We are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game. Will be watching you," said De Villers in his message.

After De Villiers, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis who wished the Indian batter for reaching a remarkable feat.

“Hey, Virat. I just wanted to send you a quick video message to say ‘congrats on your 100th T20 International. First Indian cricketer to play over 100 matches across all three formats. That’s a fantastic achievement that you can add to the list of amazing things you have already done. But I’m also looking forward to seeing the next few years what you gonna come up with, what other special thing we can see from you. I know that there’s a lot left in the tank of yours and I’m really excited to see it. Congratulations and good luck for the Asia Cup," Du Plessis said.

Given Virat’s struggle with the bat in hand, several former cricketers had suggested taking a break from the game. On Saturday, the Star Sports network an interview of the cricketer in which he explained why he needed some time off from the game.

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch my bat for a month. I came to realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back," Kohli said in a video posted by Star Sports.

“I’m looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise, things can get unhealthy for you.

“This period taught me a lot of things that I wasn’t allowed to come to the surface. When they eventually came up, I embraced it," he added.

