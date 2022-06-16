'We're Not Competing to Bowl Fastest Ball, It's About Winning Games': Anrich Nortje on Comparisons With Umran Malik

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje feels that there is no competition between him and India’s Umran Malik to bowl the faster delivery in the ongoing T20I series. The rookie Indian pacer is still waiting to make his India debut but his fierce bowling in IPL 2022 has already made him a household name in the country. Meanwhile, Nortje who returned to international cricketer after November 2021, is focusing on winning matches for the team rather than bowling the fastest delivery.

Nortje has been one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket in the past couple of years but a hip injury which he sustained last year has impacted his form a bit.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Money Can’t be Related to Performances’: Sourav Ganguly Feels IPL Players Won’t Focus Majorly on Price Tags

However, the premier pacer has said he is never bothered to bowl the fastest delivery whenever he enters the field.

“Yeah, at this stage, I am not bothered about who is the fastest (bowler). Not really bothered about it who is the fastest and what the speed gun is, it is about contributing for the team. When I do train, when I am not playing, you obviously think about how can you get fast with the way you train, whatever you are doing. In the back of my mind, it would be something I will keep on striving towards but it is not something I think about when I go to the field," said Nortje during a press conference on Thursday.

Nortje talked highly of pace gun Umran but he said they both want to win games for their teams and are not looking to compete for the deliver the fastest ball.

“Umran Malik very good bowler, very fast bowler. He has shown what he can do. If he gets faster, great for him. If I get faster, great for me. I do not think we are at the stage where we are competing to bowl the fastest ball, it is about winning games and trying to contribute," he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | KL Rahul to Fly to Germany for Groin Treatment, Set to Miss the Entire England Tour: Report

Talking about his fitness, Nortje said that he is trying to get back to his 100 per cent where he was at the end of IPL 2021.

Advertisement

“No. Not yet. Still working on it, still trying to find out one or two things. And body-wise, just getting there. It is about slowly increasing and slowly building it up. Not 100 per cent there where I want to be. I probably rate myself from where I was last year, end of IPL, the start of World Cup so still trying to get there," said Nortje.

The 28-year-old further said that he will try to take out some important learnings from the tough phase.

Advertisement

“It is hard because some of the stuff is limited, some of the bowling is limited. You cannot always go out there and bowl 8-9 overs a day, so it is very limited. But so far, it has been a good challenge, it is something that will help me in the future. If there are any niggles or injuries going forward, some important things to take out from this," he added.

Norther also talked about the Proteas bench strength as he heaped praises on pacer Lungi Ngidi whom he is excited to see on the field whenever he gets an opportunity.

Advertisement

“I think everyone has been in good sort of form, everyone has been either playing in the IPL or training quite hard back home. It is nice to see that the guys who are on the bench are really almost performing better than the guys on the pitch at some stage. It would be really good to see when they get an opportunity, and how they go. I think Lungi Ngidi has not played for a long time, so excited to see if they go get an opportunity and how they go whenever they get an opportunity," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here