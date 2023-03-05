'We're Smiling a Lot of the Time': Meg Lanning on Partnership With Shafali Verma Against RCB

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning heaped praise on Shafali Verma for her blistering knock in the Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The swashbuckling India opener smashed 84 runs off 45 balls as she also shared a massive 162-run opening stand with skipper Lanning to set up the foundation of a massive score.

Shafali smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes during her incredible knock to set the WPL on fire as DC registered a comprehensive 60-run win over RCB in Mumbai.

Lanning, who recently led Australia to the T20 World Cup title, was highly impressed with Shafali’s performance in the opening match.

“It was a great atmosphere out there and happy to get the win. Shafali was playing amazing out there. It was a lot of fun. We were smiling a lot of the time. That’s the great thing about these competitions."

“You get to play with people you wouldn’t play with normally, you get to have a lot of fun and you learn something. We felt it was a good score, but the wicket was so good that we knew we needed to bowl well," said Meg in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Shafali credited her senior partner Lanning for calming her “nerves" during the massive partnership.

Delhi Capitals piled up an imposing 223 for two on a batter-friendly track with openers Shafali (84) and Lanning (72) toying the RCB attack.

“I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she’s a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat," Shafali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, Shafali was a bit disappointed to miss the hundred as she was very close to reach it but Heather Knight got the better of her. Shafali charged down the ground but misses the length of the ball and edged it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

“We just wanted to play good shots and play according to our strength. You feel happy when you get to a landmark, yes, happy with the total," she said about their strategy.

