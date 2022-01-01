'We're Tentative Instead of Going for the Jugular': Shastri Recalls India's Horrific Loss to PAK, NZ in T20 WC 2021

Team India had a terrific run in the year 2021. Be it at home or overseas, the Virat Kohli-led side was a force to be reckoned with on the field. It had the best time in the longest format as they didn’t lose a single series in the last calendar year. However, missing out on two ICC titles will go gown as a couple of lows. After losing a rain-affected World Test Championship final to New Zealand in Southampton, the team was bowed out of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, without making it to the semi-finals.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled India’s horrendous experience in the tournament. Consecutive losses to Pakistan and New Zealand knocked out the Men in Blue technically. India failed to enter the knockouts; something that happened after 8 years.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘This is a Very Strong Indian Team’: Former Spinner Backs Kohli & Co for 1st Test Series Win in SA

Speaking with Star Sports network, Shastri admitted that the team’s ‘timid and tentative’ approach cost them the tournament.

“Pakistan played well on that day, and against New Zealand, we were timid. We were very timid. It showed in the game. We were tentative instead of going for the jugular. You never mind losing as long as you’re throwing punches. But if you’re timid and tentative then it hurts more. And in a tournament like this if you lose too early then you’re in trouble," Shastri told Star Sports.

Referring to India’s campaign in the tournament, Shastri pointed out that the format implemented at the 2019 World Cup should be the way forward, where each team plays all others.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Dravid’s Brain, Kohli’s Aggression Together Make a Dream Indian Test Team!

“It’s not like the format in 2019, where you can play every opposition. I think that is the way to go forward. That format is the best, and then have the Playoffs ideally, if you want to decide the World Cup," Shastri concluded.

After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, India did make a comeback by defeating Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. But all the late efforts went in vain as the Black Caps qualified with a higher net run rate.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here