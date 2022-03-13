'We're Waiting for Fitness Update on Ruturaj and Deepak': CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan

The Chennai Super Kings team management is still awaiting the fitness updates of its key players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, who had sustained injuries during the white ball series against West Indies last month, CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said on Sunday.

While Ruturaj had a hand injury, Chahar had sustained a hamstring tear which will require him to stay out of action for a minimum of six to eight weeks. Chahar has a high possibility of missing the first phase of IPL, if not the full tournament.

Right now, CSK’s available players have gathered in Surat and are having a camp at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, which hosts a lot of games for the Indian women’s team.

Advertisement

Asked about the availability of last year’s highest run-getter Ruturaj and this year’s Rs 14 crore buy Chahar, Vishwanathan said: “We are not aware of their current fitness status and won’t be able to tell you when they would join the squad.

“Obviously, the BCCI has told us that once they are match-fit, they would intimate us. They are at the NCA currently."

All India players need to be at the NCA and get the clearance certificate after appearing in various fitness tests once the rehabilitation programme is complete.

Among those who are also tending to their injuries include Suryakumar Yadav, who has a fractured wrist.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here